UK inflation tops 10%, highest since 1982

British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4% in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The increase was above all economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for inflation to rise to 9.8% in July, and will do nothing to ease the Bank of England's concerns that price pressures may become entrenched.

Despite warning that a recession was likely, the BoE earlier this month raised its key interest rate by 0.5% to 1.75% - its first half-point rise since 1995.It forecast inflation would peak at 13.3% in October, when regulated household energy prices are next due to rise.

"Every upward inflation surprise tightens the bind the BoE finds itself in, with mounting inflation pressure combined with growing recessionary headwinds," said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at asset management at asset manager abrdn.