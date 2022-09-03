Indonesia hikes fuel prices to rein in ballooning subsidies

Indonesia will raise subsidised fuel prices by about 30% on Saturday, top officials said, as the government moves to rein in ballooning subsidies despite a risk of mass protests.

From 2:30 pm (0730 GMT), the price of subsidised gasoline will rise to 10,000 rupiah ($67 US cents) a litre from 7,650 rupiah, while that of subsidised diesel will increase to 6,800 rupiah a litre from 5,150 rupiah, energy minister Arifin Tasrif said.

President Joko Widodo said the decision to adjust fuel prices was a difficult one and was his "last option".