Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again

"It was only back in November when the BoE were sitting there saying: 'We are going into one of the longest recessions the UK has ever experienced'. Well, we've avoided recession for now," Nicholl said.

Pay growth is cooling but still running far above its historical average and shortages of workers remain acute which threatens to keep inflationary heat in the labour market.

The BoE was the first major central bank to start raising rates in December 2021 and had seemed likely to join the Bank of Canada which this month stopped raising borrowing costs.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues last month dropped language saying that they were ready to act forcefully if the outlook suggested persistent inflationary pressures.

Thursday's announcement by the BoE is set to be limited to its Monetary Policy Summary and the minutes of its March meeting. No news conference by Bailey and his top colleagues is scheduled although Bailey is due to make a speech on Monday.

ING economist James Smith said he expected a rate hike on Thursday was likely to prove the last in the BoE's run.

"Assuming the broader inflation data continues to point to an easing in pipeline pressures, then we suspect the committee will be comfortable with pausing by the time of the next meeting in May," Smith said.