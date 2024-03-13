Wilful loan defaulters face ban on travel, home and car purchase

Bangladesh Bank has defined wilful loan defaulters who will face a ban on overseas travel, purchase of homes, flats and cars, and starting new companies.

Such people or organisations will have to wait for five years after repayment of loan to become directors of banks. The post will be declared vacant if a director is identified as a wilful defaulter.

In a notice on Tuesday, the central bank ordered the banks to form units within Apr 9 to identify such loan defaulters.

An official two ranks below the managing director will head the unit.

People who use non-existent firms, forged documents and fraudulent acts to get loans, and those using loans on a purpose different from the one stated to secure the credit will also be considered wilful defaulters.