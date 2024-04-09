City Bank interested in merger with BASIC Bank to leverage special incentives

Mashrur Arefin, managing director of City, told http://bdnews24.com on Monday that they were exploring merger possibilities because a stronger entity would have more advantages if it independently pursued an acquisition.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder met with City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser and discussed the possible merger. The central bank is also supporting City’s plans.

"Initially, our strategy is to revitalise the weak bank, followed by the consolidation of balance sheets over a period of three years or more," Mashrur explained, referencing the central bank's newly released guidelines for mergers.

“I hope we will additional facilities if these three years pass well. We’re currently analysing the weak banks,” he said.

A top central bank official said Governor Rauf held a meeting with BASIC Bank Chairman Abul Hashem around a month ago to discuss the possibilities of a merger with another state-owned entity.

But BASIC sought help to ease its liquidity crisis. All but six of 107 branches of the bank are making profit after turning around from scams. But offering high interest on deposits hit the bank’s liquidity hard.