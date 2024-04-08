Bangladesh Development Bank awaits merger with Sonali Bank after boards sanction marriage

The Bangladesh Bank unveiled a set of guidelines for bank mergers last week while also offering policy assistance.

The acquiring institution can operate under a new name or its existing name post-merger. The authorities will have to seek the central bank’s approval for a name change.

“The capital, liquidity and non-performing loan ratios of the acquiring bank may be affected after the merger,” the central bank said.

In case of compulsory merger, a tender must be published in newspapers to take over the liabilities and assets of the concerned banks following the decision of the Bangladesh Bank, the guidelines said.

If there is no response to the tender or if the central bank is not satisfied with the capability of the applicant, it can instruct any bank to take responsibility by bringing one or more banks under the scheme.

That means the central bank holds the right to instruct any bank to take over the responsibility of a weak bank. In this case, the bank will take the initiative to merge with any other bank or financial institution after receiving instructions.

Padma Bank, sunk in scams and huge non-performing loans, was the first to get the approval for a merger with Exim Bank.

The central bank also held a meeting with managing directors of the state-owned banks last week to inform them about the merger plans.

It was not specified who will be merged with whom, but the central bank said the banks will be able to choose the other entities for the mergers.

Upon getting hints from the government high-ups and the central bank, Sonali Bank officials made a summarised proposal by analysing BDBL’s financial report. It was presented in Monday’s board meeting.

Sonali Bank Managing Director Afzal Karim said: “The board of directors has approved the merger with BDBL. The formalities will be done through the Bangladesh Bank after Eid-ul-Fitr. We’ll strike a memorandum of understanding which will detail the process of the merger.”

BDBL itself was established in 2009 through the merger of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank and Bangladesh Shilpa Rin Sangstha.

After a recent amendment to the Bank Company Act, BDBL, like others, took the PLC suffix in place of Limited.