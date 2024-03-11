Bangladesh Bank cut money laundering via over-invoicing by 90%, says Governor Rouf

Bangladesh Bank has been able to prevent “90 percent” of money laundering through over-invoicing, according to Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

A significant portion of the money is illicitly transferred out of the country via business channels, he said during a programme in Dhaka on Monday.

The governor explained that only a small portion of the total funds smuggled out of the country involves pocketed dollars.

The primary method is through trade-based money laundering via misinvoicing, he said.

“For instance, if a product's actual price is $100, someone might manipulate the LC to show the price at $150, thus smuggling the extra $50."

He added that some exporters leave their export earnings abroad, which is also considered money laundering.