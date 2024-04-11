    বাংলা

    Truck driver’s body found in lychee orchard in Pabna on Eid morning

    The family says Abdur Rouf had gone missing on Wednesday evening

    Pabna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 April 2024, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2024, 06:14 AM

    The body of a transport worker who is believed to have been beaten to death has been recovered from Pabna’s Sadar Upazila.

    The body was found in a lychee orchard in Joardaha village on Thursday morning, said Mizanur Rahman, chief of Ataikula Police Station.

    The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old truck driver Abdur Rouf, who hailed from Madhupur village.

    “My brother had been missing since yesterday evening,” said Ayub Ali, Rouf’s younger brother. “We tried calling his mobile phone at 10pm and it was turned off.”

    “In the morning, locals informed us that my brother’s body was lying in a lychee orchard in Joardaha village.”

    The initial investigation suggests Rouf was beaten to death in the early hours of the day, according to OC Mizanur. Additional details would be released at a later time, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traffic sluggish in Gazipur amid Eid rush
    Traffic sluggish in Gazipur amid Eid rush
    Police hope the congestion will ease over time as the rush of homebound travellers diminishes
    4 arrested, jeep seized over Bandarban bank robberies
    4 held over Bandarban bank robberies
    The arrestees have been identified as members of the KNF group
    Storms, lightning strikes kill 9 as Bangladesh braces for adverse weather condition
    Storms, lightning strikes kill 9
    Several people were injured, two fishermen went missing and at least 25 cattle heads were killed
    Farmers tend to onion fields in Faridpur’s Sadar Upazila. Onion seeds were planted on 1,890 hectares of land in nine Upazilas in the district in the current season, according to the local agriculture office. The Sadar Upazila has planted it on about 208 hectares of land – the most in the district.
    March 16, 2024
    News in photos: 16 March

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor