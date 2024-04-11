Truck driver’s body found in lychee orchard in Pabna on Eid morning

The body of a transport worker who is believed to have been beaten to death has been recovered from Pabna’s Sadar Upazila.

The body was found in a lychee orchard in Joardaha village on Thursday morning, said Mizanur Rahman, chief of Ataikula Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old truck driver Abdur Rouf, who hailed from Madhupur village.

“My brother had been missing since yesterday evening,” said Ayub Ali, Rouf’s younger brother. “We tried calling his mobile phone at 10pm and it was turned off.”

“In the morning, locals informed us that my brother’s body was lying in a lychee orchard in Joardaha village.”

The initial investigation suggests Rouf was beaten to death in the early hours of the day, according to OC Mizanur. Additional details would be released at a later time, he added.