India inflation likely cooled in March, albeit slightly: Reuters poll

India's consumer price inflation likely eased to a five-month low of 4.91% in March but was still above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% medium-term target as food price rises persist, according to economists polled by Reuters.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that food price volatility remains a concern. Food price rises have outpaced headline inflation for several months, affecting millions of poor households already heavily dependent on government food subsidies.

Consumer price inflation likely eased to 4.91% in March from February's 5.09%, an April 4-8 Reuters poll of 50 economists predicted. Forecasts for the data, which will be released on April 12, ranged from 4.57% to 5.35%.

"We estimate that CPI inflation moved markedly lower...The disinflation is broadly attributed to easing in momentum across food, fuel and core items, though some base effects also helped," noted Shreya Sodhani, analyst at Barclays.