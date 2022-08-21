    বাংলা

    German minister rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas

    The plants are due to be shut down by the end of the year under legislation introduced by the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2022, 01:36 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2022, 01:36 PM

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck ruled out on Sunday extending the lifespan of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants in order to save gas, saying it would save at most 2 percent of gas use.

    These savings were not sufficient to be worth reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic, he said during a discussion with citizens at the government's open-door day.

    The plants are due to be shut down by the end of the year under legislation introduced by the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel following the meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan in 2011.

    "It is the wrong decision given the little we would save," Habeck said.

    However Habeck said he was open to extending the lifespan of a nuclear power plant in Bavaria if a stress test showed this was necessary to ensure the stability and supply of the electricity network in winter, he said. Results of the test are due in the coming weeks.

    The southern state and manufacturing hub depends on gas-fired power plants and has few coal-fired plants and low wind power production. The fact that Germany is having to supply France with electricity due to a drop in nuclear output is another factor at play.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iraq's foreign currency reserves above $80 billion, central bank official says
    Iraq's foreign currency reserves above $80 billion, central bank official says
    The country expects to hit $90 billion by the end of the year
    IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit
    IMF eyes creditor assurances as it prepares Sri Lanka visit
    The goal of the visit is to make progress on a staff-level agreement for an aid package 'in the near term', to help the island nation weather a severe economic crisis
    Russia’s Gazprom starts drilling well for gas at Bhola in Bangladesh
    Gazprom starts drilling well for gas in Bhola
    The Russian state energy company will drill two more wells in the island district along Bangladesh’s coasts
    Next 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine's sea ports
    Next 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine
    The country’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports - a vital route for shipments - were closed, driving up global food prices

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher