    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn as central bank sells more dollars

    The central bank continues to sell dollars to banks as the demand for the greenback remains high

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 07:26 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 07:26 PM

    Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to $33.86 billion as the central bank continues to sell dollars to the banks with the demand for the greenback running high.

    The Bangladesh Bank sold $71 million to the banks on Wednesday, said its spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.

    The selling of dollars by the central bank in the first five months of this fiscal year increased to $6.05 billion after the financial year began with reserves of $41.82 billion.

    The national bank has been selling dollars to keep imports of essentials normal and the foreign currency market stable.

    In May 2020, Bangladesh’s forex reserves were $33.4 billion. It increased gradually to $48 billion in August 2021 before rising import costs outran falling exports plus remittances amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Imports fell to $4 billion against a monthly average of $6.44 billion this fiscal year, according to the central bank, as the government clamped restrictions on bringing in goods that are not considered essential.

    The government hopes the situation will normalise in early 2023 with the curbs in place.

    RELATED STORIES
    India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
    India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter
    Asia's third-largest economy is expected to post annual growth of 6.2% in the three months to Sept 31, down from explosive growth of 13.5% in the previous quarter
    Trade unions protest during a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his cabinet, blaming them for creating the country's worst economic crisis in decades, in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 28, 2022.
    Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 61% in November
    The pace of food inflation slowed from an all-time high of 94.9% in September
    ‘All roads lead to Kamalapur’: how the Dhaka area is set to be transformed into a multimodal transport hub
    Kamalapur to turn into a multimodal transport hub
    The proposed hub will be the first in the country to bring roads and railway communications at the same vantage point around the Kamalapur station so that passengers can quickly hop off from one mode ...
    Cargo ship Rubymar, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey Nov 2, 2022.
    First Russian fertiliser shipment heads for Africa: UN
    The UN-brokered deal, first set in July, renewed earlier this month and allows grain exports from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher