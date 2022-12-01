Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn as central bank sells more dollars

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to $33.86 billion as the central bank continues to sell dollars to the banks with the demand for the greenback running high.

The Bangladesh Bank sold $71 million to the banks on Wednesday, said its spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.

The selling of dollars by the central bank in the first five months of this fiscal year increased to $6.05 billion after the financial year began with reserves of $41.82 billion.

The national bank has been selling dollars to keep imports of essentials normal and the foreign currency market stable.