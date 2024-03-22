Asia shares on a roll as SNB kicks off rate cuts

DOLLAR RESILIENCE

Although the US Federal Reserve's decision this week to stick to its projection of three rate cuts this year turned out to be more dovish than some had expected and sent the dollar falling, it was quick to recoup losses.

The dollar pushed the yen closer to a multi-decade low on Friday and was last at 151.82, leading Japanese government officials to ramp up their jawboning efforts.

The greenback's rebound has come on the back of yet another run of resilient US economic data and as a landmark rate increase from the Bank of Japan this week failed to move the needle on the stark interest rate differentials between the two countries.

The euro likewise fell 0.08 percent to $1.0850, having traded in a tight range for most of the year.

"The market has been completely obsessed with this idea of a dollar turn for more than a year," said ING's Carnell. "It looks highly questionable if you look at how strong the US economy is.

"It just doesn't seem that there's an automatic sense that when the Fed cuts rates, there's got to be some dollar easing if the ECB and other central banks in the G10 in particular, are doing the same or perhaps even more."

In commodities, Brent fell 43 cents to $85.35 a barrel, while US crude eased 41 cents to $80.66 per barrel.

Spot gold was down 0.28 percent at $2,174.89 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high on Thursday.