Asia shares edge up, Japan cautions on yen weakness

Asian shares inched higher on Monday as investors hoped US inflation data this week would not derail the outlook for lower interest rates, while the risk of currency intervention from Japan stalled the yen's decline for the moment.

The US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index is seen rising 0.3% in February, which would keep the annual pace at 2.8%. Anything higher would be taken as a setback to hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

Many markets are closed for Easter on Friday, when the PCE data is due for release, so the full reaction will have to wait until next week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was sufficiently dovish last week to leave futures implying around a 74% chance of a June easing, up from 55% a week earlier.

Powell will participate in a moderated discussion at a policy conference on Friday, while Fed governors Lisa Cook and Christopher Waller are also appearing this week.

Europe has its own inflation tests with consumer price data out from France, Italy, Belgium and Spain, ahead of the overall EU CPI report on April 3.