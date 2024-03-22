Japan braces for life with interest rates after historic change

How they cope will have vast implications in an economy where small and medium-sized companies employ some 70% of the workforce and private consumption accounts for more than half of the gross domestic product.

Kanoh worries about the potential pace of rate increases. Too much too quickly and Japan won't be able to adapt, he said.

His company, Shinshi Co, has about 100 million yen in loans now, but that's at a fixed rate.

Even on a smaller loan of about 10 million yen, the difference between 3% and 1% would be considerable, with the annual interest payment of 3% equivalent to an employee's monthly salary, he said.

DEFLATION PLAYBOOK

Japanese companies and households have long stuck to a deflation playbook: hoard cash and cut costs. That left the economy in a vicious cycle of stop-start growth and flat-lining wages.

Shaking off that deflationary mindset, may prove difficult, even as prices, and some wages, go up.

While big companies are now giving some of the largest pay increases in decades, it's less clear how much will trickle down to smaller firms.

Around 60% of Japanese firms expect rates to rise to 0.25% by the end of the year, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday. Many said they are looking to front-load spending before borrowing costs rise.Eiichi Hagiwara, who owns a Tokyo-based designer of water treatment equipment, says higher borrowing costs could eat into the already razor-thin margins at small companies.

For him, that could take bigger projects off the table, as those require loans to cover materials and other costs up front, he said. Having to pay interest ultimately means lower profit margins.

"There's no work with big margins now," Hagiwara said. "If I don't lower prices I can't get the work."

Generally he eschews lending, preferring to keep cash reserves for operational costs. He also relies on soft skills, such as taking customers out to cement relationships.