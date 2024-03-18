    বাংলা

    Oil prices rise on tighter supply, geopolitical risks

    Brent crude oil futures for May delivery inched up 3 cents to $85.37 a barrel by 0045 GMT

    Reuters
    Published : 18 March 2024, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 03:06 AM

    Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trading on Monday, firming up gains from last week when prices rose nearly 4% on the view that supply was tightening.

    Brent crude oil futures for May delivery inched up 3 cents to $85.37 a barrel by 0045 GMT. The April contract for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 10 cents to $81.14.

    "Geopolitical risks also remain elevated," analysts from ANZ wrote in a note, pointing to a stepped-up campaign of Ukranian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries over the last week.

    On Saturday, one of the strikes sparked a brief fire at the Slavyansk refinery in Kasnodar, which processes 8.5 million metric tons of crude oil a year, or 170,000 barrels per day.

    A Reuters analysis found the attacks have idled around 7% of Russian refining capacity in the first quarter.

    In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday he will proceed with plans to push into Gaza's Rafah enclave where more than 1 million displaced people are sheltering, defying pressure from Israel's allies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the step would make regional peace "very difficult."

    This week, investors are eyeing the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting to be disclosed on Wednesday. That will bring more clarity on the timing of interest rate cuts, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note.

    The Fed will likely keep rates unchanged this month, while the possibility of interest rate cuts at the June meeting "is now a coin flip," Sycamore said.

    Lower interest rates would stimulate demand in the US, supporting oil prices.

    Both benchmark oil contracts finished last week nearly 4% higher despite a dip on Friday. Oil been rangebound for much of the last month, but on Thursday a bullish demand report from the International Energy Agency sent prices rising to their highest level since November.

    The agency, which represents industrialised countries, had strengthened its demand outlook for the fourth time since November as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea drove vessels to divert, increasing fuel consumption. For the first time, IEA also predicted a slight deficit this year, instead of a surplus.

    US fuel demand also supported prices as refineries completed some projects.

    As of Friday's close, Brent and WTI futures were up 11% and 13%, respectively, in 2024.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man reads a notice in the window of a closed McDonald's restaurant as the company said it halted operations due to a system disruption, in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2024.
    Big Mac goes Big Tech, with a few hiccups
    The tech that enable McDonald’s to eke out additional sales and efficiencies worth billions of dollars to the company, can also bring McDonald's to its knees
    Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo, Japan, April 23, 2023.
    Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional: high court
    Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations that doesn't offer legal protection for same-sex unions
    Plaintiffs and activists in the marriage equality case hold a banner reading 'Unconstitutional' as they speak to media outside Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan Mar 14, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.
    Japan court says same-sex marriage bar is unconstitutional
    This is the first such ruling by an appeals court on a matter that has divided the lower levels of the nation’s judiciary
    An aerial view shows a second test model of H3 rocket lift off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan February 17, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
    Japan successfully launches next-generation H3 rocket after failure last year
    The launch marks a second straight win for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency after its moon lander achieved a "pinpoint" touchdown last month

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman