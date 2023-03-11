    বাংলা

    What caused Silicon Valley Bank's failure?

    The genesis of SVB's collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 03:31 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 03:31 AM

    SVB Financial Group Inc's shutdown and takeover by banking regulators on Friday can be traced to the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates and souring the risk appetite of investors.

    Here is the sequence of events that led to Silicon Valley Bank's failure:

    FEDERAL RESERVE RAISES RATES

    The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates from their record-low levels since last year in its bid to fight inflation. Investors have less appetite for risk when the money available to them becomes expensive due to the higher rates. This weighed on technology startups - the primary clients of Silicon Valley Bank - because it made their investors more risk-averse.

    SOME SILICON VALLEY BANK CLIENTS FACE CASH CRUNCH

    As higher interest rates caused the market for initial public offerings to shut down for many startups and made private fundraising more costly, some Silicon Valley Bank clients started pulling money out to meet their liquidity needs. This culminated in Silicon Valley Bank looking for ways this week to meet its customers' withdrawals.

    SILICON VALLEY BANK SELLS BOND PORTFOLIO AT A LOSS

    To fund the redemptions, Silicon Valley Bank sold on Wednesday a $21 billion bond portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries. The portfolio was yielding it an average 1.79%, far below the current 10-year Treasury yield of around 3.9%. This forced SVB to recognise a $1.8 billion loss, which it needed to fill through a capital raise.

    SVB ANNOUNCES STOCK SALE

    SVB announced on Thursday it would sell $2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock to fill its funding hole. Its shares ended trading on the day down 60%, as investors fretted that the deposit withdrawals may push it to raise even more capital.

    STOCK SALE COLLAPSES

    Some SVB clients pulled their money from the bank on the advice of venture capital firms such as Peter Thiel's Future Fund, Reuters reported. This spooked investors such as General Atlantic that SVB had lined up for the stock sale, and the capital raising effort collapsed late on Thursday.

    SVB GOES INTO RECEIVERSHIP

    SVB scrambled on Friday to find alternative funding, including through a sale of the company. Later in the day, however, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) then announced that SVB was shut down and placed under its receivership. The FDIC added that it would seek to sell SVB's assets and that future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.

    RELATED STORIES
    A locked door to a Silicon Valley Bank location on Sand Hill Road is seen in Menlo Park, California, US Mar 10, 2023.
    Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded
    The collapsing stock price made the bank's capital raise untenable and the bank tried to look at options, including a sale, until regulators stepped in and shut the bank down
    FILE PHOTO: An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China Oct 25, 2022.
    China retail investors from Gen-Z to retirees sit out stock rally
    Whether 'Generation Z' or retirees, investors said they are optimistic but only plan to invest more when the economic outlook brightens
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.
    Adani abandons $2.5bn share sale
    The fundraising was being seen by some as a gauge of confidence as Gautam Adani faced the biggest business and reputational challenge of his career
    The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Mar 8, 2023.
    Europe's lenders sucked into global banks rout
    A sell-off in US bank stocks spilled over into Europe as some of the region's biggest banks saw their shares tumble in their largest decline in nine months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher