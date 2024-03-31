1,650 tonnes of onions for sale by TCB arrive from India

The first shipment of 1,650 tonnes of onions imported by the government from India has arrived in Bangladesh.

A train carrying the onions entered Bangladesh through the Gede border and reached Darshana International Railway Station in Chuadanga at 5:05pm on Sunday.

The onions would be taken to Sirajganj by Sunday night and then to Dhaka by trucks for sale by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh at subsidised prices, said Mirza Kamrul Huda, manager of the station.