    1,650 tonnes of onions for sale by TCB arrive from India

    Merchants hope the products will ease prices more

    Published : 31 March 2024, 05:49 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 05:49 PM

    The first shipment of 1,650 tonnes of onions imported by the government from India has arrived in Bangladesh.

    A train carrying the onions entered Bangladesh through the Gede border and reached Darshana International Railway Station in Chuadanga at 5:05pm on Sunday.

    The onions would be taken to Sirajganj by Sunday night and then to Dhaka by trucks for sale by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh at subsidised prices, said Mirza Kamrul Huda, manager of the station.

    Mafizur Rahman Mafi, general secretary of Chuadanga Perishable Goods Merchants Association, hopes the sale of this shipment by the TCB will impact the market.

    “The retail price of onions was Tk 45-50 kg on Sunday. Hopefully, the prices will ease further because of these TCB onions,” he said.

    State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu earlier in the day said the onions would arrive by night.

    “We will start collecting money from dealers tomorrow. We will sell onions from trucks in Dhaka and Chattogram at Tk 40 per kg,” he said.

    India would send more onions according to Bangladesh’s demand, the state minister said.

