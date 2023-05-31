Nepal PM Dahal to seek energy, new air route deals on India visit

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will seek a long-term deal to export hydroelectric power and the opening of new air routes through India during his visit to New Delhi beginning on Wednesday, officials said.

The four-day visit is Dahal's first foreign trip since he was elected prime minister again in December. He has visited India twice before in two previous tenures as prime minister dating back to 2008.

The visit is a tradition of new Nepali leaders making New Delhi their first foreign port of call after assuming office, underlining the strong ties between the neighbours.