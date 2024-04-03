Bangladesh PM Hasina to visit India after vote, China in July

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi after the general election in India, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office said Hasina has accepted China’s invitation to visit the country in July.
Hasina visited Germany in February to join the Munich Security Conference – her first official overseas tour after the Awami League’s fourth straight election win.
Politicians and diplomats have been discussing for quite some time whether she would visit India or China on the first bilateral tour after the Jan 7 polls.
Several media outlets, citing sources in the Indian external affairs ministry, reported that the prime minister would travel to New Delhi in the last week of June.
Facing questions from journalists about the reports on Wednesday, Mahmud said he had seen the reports.
“The prime minister’s India visit will obviously take place, but after India’s election. We haven’t had formal discussions on the schedule of the visit,” he said.
The 18th Lok Sabha elections in India will be held from Apr 19 to Jun 1.
About the China visit, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported that Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen extended the invitation to Hasina during a courtesy call on the prime minister on Wednesday.
Citing the Prime Minister’s Speech Writer Nazrul Islam, it said Hasina accepted the invitation to visit China in July.
“Talking about the prime minister's upcoming visit in July, Yao Wen said it is expected that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, especially trade, investment, people to people contact, will be at a new height,” the BSS said.