Bangladesh PM Hasina to visit India after vote, China in July

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit New Delhi after the general election in India, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office said Hasina has accepted China’s invitation to visit the country in July.

Hasina visited Germany in February to join the Munich Security Conference – her first official overseas tour after the Awami League’s fourth straight election win.

Politicians and diplomats have been discussing for quite some time whether she would visit India or China on the first bilateral tour after the Jan 7 polls.