Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 31, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

How will Bangladesh balance earnings and expenses in FY25 budget? Economists suggest strategic adjustments

They suggest the government cut needless expenditures and find ways to boost income

Strategies for balancing FY25 budget: economists weigh in

Kazi Nafia Rahman

bdnews24.com

Published : 31 May 2024, 04:04 AM

Updated : 31 May 2024, 04:04 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More