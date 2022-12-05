    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s November inflation falls to 8.85% as food prices ease

    The government hopes the trend will continue into December, says Planning Minister MA Mannan

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 10:09 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2022, 10:09 AM

    Inflation declined to 8.85 percent in November from 8.91 percent in the previous month as food prices eased. That means the Consumer Price Index fell for the third straight month.

    Food inflation fell to 8.14 percent in November from 8.50 percent in October, while non-food inflation rose to 9.98 percent in November from 9.58 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday

    “When the general inflation rate of the country hit double figures, I said it would fall,” Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media conference in Dhaka.

    “We are hopeful that this trend of falling inflation will continue into December.”

