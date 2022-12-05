Bangladesh’s November inflation falls to 8.85% as food prices ease

Britain's economy is on course to shrink 0.4% next year as inflation remains high and companies put investment on hold, with gloomy implications for longer-term growth
Inflation declined to 8.85 percent in November from 8.91 percent in the previous month as food prices eased. That means the Consumer Price Index fell for the third straight month.
Food inflation fell to 8.14 percent in November from 8.50 percent in October, while non-food inflation rose to 9.98 percent in November from 9.58 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday
“When the general inflation rate of the country hit double figures, I said it would fall,” Planning Minister MA Mannan said at a media conference in Dhaka.
“We are hopeful that this trend of falling inflation will continue into December.”