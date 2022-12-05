Bangladesh’s November inflation falls to 8.85% as food prices ease

Inflation declined to 8.85 percent in November from 8.91 percent in the previous month as food prices eased. That means the Consumer Price Index fell for the third straight month.

Food inflation fell to 8.14 percent in November from 8.50 percent in October, while non-food inflation rose to 9.98 percent in November from 9.58 percent in the previous month, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday