DSEX regresses to 3-year-old levels after bar on share price decline eases

The main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange has gone back to three-year-old levels on the first day after the minimum threshold for share price declines was lowered to prevent the index from falling.

On the last business day of the week on Thursday, the DSEX dropped 60 points or 1 percent to 5,518. The index was at 5,517 points earlier on May 2, 2021.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or BSEC intervened on Wednesday after the index lost 815 points in less than two and a half months.

It lowered the limit on single-day share price decline from 10 percent to 3 percent. The share price of the three companies in the floor price are not allowed to decrease.

On Thursday, the trading started with 5,578 points in the Dhaka Stock Exchange. But at one point the index fell by 98 points.

The DSEX regained some ground, but at the end of the day, the market ended with 60 points less than the previous day.

DSE's trading also fell along with the index. Shares of Tk 5.11 were exchanged, compared to Tk 6.02 billion on Wednesday.