    বাংলা

    PM’s Energy Adviser Tawfiq blames ‘robbery by oil firms’ for dollar reserve crisis

    Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury says the oil companies ‘robbed Bangladesh of $14 billion in 3 years’

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 04:53 PM

    The Prime Minister’s Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has blamed the global oil companies for the macroeconomic pressure on Bangladesh over a dollar reserve crisis.

    He says the oil firms “robbed Bangladesh of $14 billion in 3 years”.

    Tawfiq made the comments at a seminar on the ruling Awami League’s economic manifesto, and trends and challenges facing the country on Sunday.

    Speaking at the event organised by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, he said paying for fuel oil triggered the economic pressure.

    “And there was a robbery here. I’ve calculated that all the oil companies robbed Bangladesh of $14 billion in past three years,” he said, adding that his calculation is based in the time from the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

    “The crisis started after so many dollars were taken away from the reserves,” Tawfiq said.

    This led to taka’s devaluation against the dollar and current account deficit, he believes.

    “And when our reserves were taken away, the US raised lending rates, which created inflation. They took away dollars from across the world.”

    The prime minister’s adviser alleged the West was using its stance on democracy, along with oil and dollar, as a “weapon”.

    Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said he had hints that dollars would start coming through offshore banking “soon” as long as the country legalised the system by passing a law earlier this month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Passersby walk in front of an electric screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2024.
    Asia shares on a roll as SNB kicks off rate cuts
    Japan's Nikkei and the Taiwan weighted index charging to record highs
    A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023. REUTERS
    Adani Group's dollar bonds, shares tumble
    US investigators are probing whether an Adani entity, or individuals associated with the company, including Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an ener ...
    Fuel oil prices to drop from Friday as Bangladesh implements new pricing formula
    Fuel prices to drop from Friday
    The price of octane will drop Tk 4 per litre, petrol Tk 3 and diesel Tk 0.75 under the new guidelines
    State Minister Hamid hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices
    Nasrul Hamid hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices
    Starting from Thursday, prices will be adjusted in the first week of each month under a new automatic system based on the international market

    Opinion

    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain