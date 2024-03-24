PM’s Energy Adviser Tawfiq blames ‘robbery by oil firms’ for dollar reserve crisis

The Prime Minister’s Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has blamed the global oil companies for the macroeconomic pressure on Bangladesh over a dollar reserve crisis.

He says the oil firms “robbed Bangladesh of $14 billion in 3 years”.

Tawfiq made the comments at a seminar on the ruling Awami League’s economic manifesto, and trends and challenges facing the country on Sunday.