Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears

Asian stocks recovered some losses on Monday and bond yields rose as fears of a wider Middle East conflict ebbed, with investors gravitating back towards riskier assets.

Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks, and crude oil prices declined as the potential for a major supply disruption waned.

Iran said on Friday that it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack within its borders, which in turn followed an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel days before.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rose 0.93 percent, retracing some of the 1.8 percent drop from Friday, after news of the Israeli strike emerged.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.48 percent, underperforming the rest of the region due to a high concentration of chip-sector shares, which tracked declines in US peers from Friday.

Australia's benchmark gained 0.96 percent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1.04 percent.