    Bangladesh’s inflation slows slightly to 9.24% in April

    Planning Minister MA Mannan said he feared the consumer price index would cross the double-digit mark amid a surge in prices during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday spending season

    Published : 3 May 2023, 04:38 PM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 04:38 PM

    After increasing at the fastest pace in seven months in March, consumer prices have slowed slightly to 9.24 percent in April, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

    Inflation last month was still 2.95 percentage points higher than the same period last year, the BSS data showed on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh’s inflation rose 8.78 percent in February and 9.33 percent in March after falling for six straight months from a decade high of 9.52 percent in August.

    After publishing the March inflation data in April, Planning Minister MA Mannan said he feared the consumer price index would cross the double-digit mark amid a surge in prices during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday spending season.

    “I just pray to God so it doesn’t reach 10 percent. Let’s see what happens in April,” he said. Now April inflation has slightly cooled, according to the BBS.

    Food inflation fell to 8.84 percent in April from 9.09 percent in March. Non-food inflation remained unchanged at 9.72 percent.

    The BBS said the pressure of inflation was higher in the urban areas – 9.68 percent. In rural areas, it was 8.92 percent.

