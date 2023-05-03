Bangladesh’s inflation slows slightly to 9.24% in April

After increasing at the fastest pace in seven months in March, consumer prices have slowed slightly to 9.24 percent in April, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Inflation last month was still 2.95 percentage points higher than the same period last year, the BSS data showed on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s inflation rose 8.78 percent in February and 9.33 percent in March after falling for six straight months from a decade high of 9.52 percent in August.