Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

We can’t run everything through providing subsidies, says State Minister Shahiduzzaman

The Awami League government will focus on tamping down inflation, but subsidies will be sacrificed, says Shahiduzzaman Sarker

We can’t run everything through subsidies: state minister

Jasmin Moli

bdnews24.com

Published : 25 May 2024, 10:49 AM

Updated : 25 May 2024, 10:49 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Read More
Over 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since Jan
Over 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since Jan
Pakistani Christian community attacked after blasphemy accusation
Pakistani Christian community attacked after blasphemy accusation
Anar died from chloroform poisoning: police
Anar died from chloroform poisoning: police
Ramaphosa promises to 'do better'
Ramaphosa promises to 'do better'
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More