UK PM Sunak could freeze foreign aid for two more years

"All spending decisions will be considered in the round by the Prime Minster and Chancellor at the Autumn Statement," a UK Treasury spokesperson said in a statement.

Sunak, who was finance minister at the time, had said last year that foreign spending should return to 0.7% of economic output by 2024-2025.

However, according to the Telegraph report, officials are considering extending the foreign aid spending cut by another two years to 2026-2027.