Bangladesh raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in a surprise move

The new repo rate will be effective from Oct 2, the central bank said in a notice.

Central banks across the globe have been increasing lending rates to rein in inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US Federal Reserve last week raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.00 percent to 3.25 percent and signalled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40 percent by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60 percent in 2023 to battle continued strong inflation.

The Bank of England also raised its key interest rate to 2.25 percent from 1.75 percent last week and said it would continue to "respond forcefully, as necessary" to inflation, despite the economy entering recession.

As part of measures to ease the pressure, Bangladesh Bank has raised the rate on trade financing in foreign currency, but Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder last month insisted they have no plans to remove the 9 percent ceiling on the lending rate in the local currency, which has lost much of its value against the dollar in the past few months.