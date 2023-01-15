Bangladesh raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% in battle to tame inflation

Bangladesh Bank has raised its key interest rate, or repurchase agreement rate, by 25 basis points to 6 percent as part of its efforts to contain inflationary pressure.

The decision came on Sunday, three-and-a-half months after the previous hike on Sept 29, when it raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent.

The repurchase agreement rate, also known as the overnight repo rate, is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

The reverse repo rate was also increased from 4 percent to 4.25 percent as part of a monetary policy stance the central bank called ‘cautiously accommodative’.