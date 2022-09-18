7-year-old girl found 'murdered' in an abandoned house in Chattogram

A seven-year-old child has been found dead in Chattogram's Port Colony.
Police recovered the body from an abandoned house on Port Colony Road No. 8 on Sunday. The authorities believe the girl was murdered after being raped.
She was the daughter of Kausar Mia, a rickshaw driver who lives with his family in Halishahar's Boropool area.
The child's family revealed that she had gone out to buy some food on Saturday afternoon, but she did not return home afterwards, said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police's Bandar Zone.
Her family also went out to look for her at night, but could not find her.
Prompted by a call from a few locals on Sunday, officers of Bandar Police Station went to Port Colony and recovered the girl's body, said Shakila.
The body has been sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy and the results will reveal the cause of death, she added.