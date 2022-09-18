    বাংলা

    7-year-old girl found 'murdered' in an abandoned house in Chattogram

    She went missing after going out to get some food on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect she was raped before being killed

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Sept 2022, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 18 Sept 2022, 07:56 AM

    A seven-year-old child has been found dead in Chattogram's Port Colony.

    Police recovered the body from an abandoned house on Port Colony Road No. 8 on Sunday. The authorities believe the girl was murdered after being raped.

    She was the daughter of Kausar Mia, a rickshaw driver who lives with his family in Halishahar's Boropool area.

    The child's family revealed that she had gone out to buy some food on Saturday afternoon, but she did not return home afterwards, said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police's Bandar Zone.

    Her family also went out to look for her at night, but could not find her.

    Prompted by a call from a few locals on Sunday, officers of Bandar Police Station went to Port Colony and recovered the girl's body, said Shakila.

    The body has been sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy and the results will reveal the cause of death, she added.

    RELATED STORIES
    4-month-old infant killed in Dhaka, police suspect 6-year-old brother
    4-month-old infant killed in Dhaka, police suspect 6-year-old brother
    A mother left her infant son in the care of his six-year-old brother. She came back to find him bloodied
    Three get death for murder in Brahmanbaria
    3 to die for Brahmanbaria murder
    Another suspect has been jailed for life in the murder of Sharif Khan in Akhaura seven years ago
    Court sends policeman, 2 others to jail for planting drugs on pedestrian
    Policeman sent to jail for planting drugs on pedestrian
    ASI Mahbubul Alam and two others were denied bail in a case over entrapping a pedestrian by planting drugs in their pocket
    Ex-SP Babul Akter moves to sue police over alleged torture
    Ex-SP Babul Akter moves to sue police over torture
    Babul Akter, who is accused of masterminding the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, blamed police for torturing him to ‘extract a confession.’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher