Court sends policeman, 2 others to jail for planting drugs on pedestrian

A court has sent Pallabi Police Station's Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul Alam and two others to jail amid allegations that they entrapped a pedestrian by planting narcotics in his pocket.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah rejected their bail petition on Sunday after they were presented in court at the end of a two-day remand in police custody for interrogation.

The other two suspects are Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana.