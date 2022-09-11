    বাংলা

    Court sends policeman, 2 others to jail for planting drugs on pedestrian

    ASI Mahbubul Alam and two others were denied bail in a case over entrapping a pedestrian by planting drugs in their pocket

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 11:12 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 11:12 AM

    A court has sent Pallabi Police Station's Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul Alam and two others to jail amid allegations that they entrapped a pedestrian by planting narcotics in his pocket.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah rejected their bail petition on Sunday after they were presented in court at the end of a two-day remand in police custody for interrogation.

    The other two suspects are Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana.

    The case's investigation officer, SI Md Anowar Hossain of Cantonment Police Station, brought the three suspects to court and petitioned for them to remain in jail.

    The suspects’ lawyers – Shafiqur Rahman and Mohammad Anisuzzaman – petitioned for bail on their behalf.

    The defence said the case was the result of a "misunderstanding", while the state argued that the incident tarnished the image of the police.

    On Sept 8, the three suspects were remanded into police custody for two days.

    According to the case dossier, ASI Mahbubul Alam and another person took a packet of yaba from a source and planted it in the pocket of a pedestrian named Khalilur Rahman. A case was then filed against him with the Pallabi Police Station.

    A video of the drugs being planted was shown in a news report by a private television channel.

    Afterwards, a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act at the Dhaka Cantonment Police Station by SI Khalid Hassan Tonmoy of Pallabi Police Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ex-SP Babul Akter moves to sue police over alleged torture
    Ex-SP Babul Akter moves to sue police over torture
    Babul Akter, who is accused of masterminding the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, blamed police for torturing him to ‘extract a confession.’
    Canada stabbing spree suspects on the loose after 10 killed, 15 wounded
    Canada stabbing spree suspects on the loose after 10 killed
    The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history
    Abductor of Dhaka University student robbed nearly 50 women: police
    DU student’s abductor robbed nearly 50 women: DB
    The suspect, 28-year-old Shakil Ahmed Rubel, was also involved in nearly 1,500 thefts in the past 10 years, police say
    Gaining ground on a serial killer
    It was just a few days after Memorial Day — the start of a summer like no other, a pandemic shutting down all signs of life outside of homes and hospitals. But there, in a video message released to th ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher