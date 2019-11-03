Case started over murders of woman, housemaid in Dhanmondi

Afroza Begum, 65, and her house help 'Bithi' were found dead with their throats slashed in a flat on Dhanmondi road No. 28 on Nov 1.

Her daughter Advocate Dilruba Sultana Ruba started the case against an unidentified woman, said Dhanmondi Police Station OC Abdul Latif.

Police have also detained two others as suspects in the case, according to an investigation officer. They are 'Nuruzzaman', a security staffer at the apartment, and 'Bacchu', an employee of a garment factory owned by Dilruba’s husband.

But the law enforcement agency is yet track down the unidentified woman, said OC Latif. Detective police are also running a shadow investigation into the murder.