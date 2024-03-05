Bangladesh lose last-over T20 thriller to Sri Lanka despite Jaker heroics

A heroic 68 by Jaker Ali Anik almost earned Bangladesh an unlikely win, but the home side failed to keep their nerves in a last-over thriller, allowing Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the Twenty20 International series.
Veteran Mahmudullah also shone with the bat upon his return to the format after a gap of one and a half years.
But the visitors edged the Tigers by three runs in the first of the three-match series in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Jaker smashed four boundaries and six sixes in his 34-ball onslaught, supported by Mahmudullah’s 54 off 31 with two fours and four sixes after a poor start by their side.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah (54 off 31) steadied the innings with a 38-run stand after Angelo Mathews struck twice in the PowerPlay to account for Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy as Bangladesh lost three in the first six overs.
After Shanto was out, Jaker played the second fiddle while Mahmudullah was at the crease during their 47-run stand.
Once Mahmudullah walked back, Jeker came into his own and unleashed a flurry of sixes.
It helped bring down the equation to 12 off the final over, but Dasun Shanaka held his nerves and delivered a superb final over with five fielders inside the ring.
Bangladesh were into it until the last ball, needing a six off the final delivery to win but tailender Taskin Ahmed could not quite manage the big hit, giving his side a 203-run finish in the chase of 207 for victory.
Earlier, Sri Lanka, having been sent in to bat, lost Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis inside the PowerPlay, which they finished at 45 for 2.
Kusal Mendis (59 off 36) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (61 off 48) added 96 runs for the third wicket in quick time and set the side on course.
Once Mendis holed out to off Rishad Hossain's bowling in the deep, out came Asalanka, hitting six over boundaries in a whirlwind knock that took Sri Lanka past 200.
As many as 64 runs were scored in the last four overs, which eventually made the difference in the end.
Mustafizur Rahman bowled two of those but looked short of ideas against the Sri Lankan pair on what was admittedly a flat wicket with short boundaries. The final over of the innings, again bowled by Mustafizur, was taken for 24 runs.