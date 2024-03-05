Bangladesh lose last-over T20 thriller to Sri Lanka despite Jaker heroics

Bangladesh were into it until the last ball, needing a six off the final delivery to win but tailender Taskin Ahmed could not quite manage the big hit, giving his side a 203-run finish in the chase of 207 for victory.

Earlier, Sri Lanka, having been sent in to bat, lost Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis inside the PowerPlay, which they finished at 45 for 2.

Kusal Mendis (59 off 36) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (61 off 48) added 96 runs for the third wicket in quick time and set the side on course.

Once Mendis holed out to off Rishad Hossain's bowling in the deep, out came Asalanka, hitting six over boundaries in a whirlwind knock that took Sri Lanka past 200.

As many as 64 runs were scored in the last four overs, which eventually made the difference in the end.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled two of those but looked short of ideas against the Sri Lankan pair on what was admittedly a flat wicket with short boundaries. The final over of the innings, again bowled by Mustafizur, was taken for 24 runs.