Clinical Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 series sweep against Bangladesh on Wednesday after winning the second Test in Chattogram by 192 runs despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's gallant resistance.

Chasing 511 runs for an improbable victory, Bangladesh were all out for 318 with Mominul Haq (50) and Miraz, who scored 81 not out, scoring half-centuries before the hosts wilted on the final day's morning session.

Sri Lanka, who won the opening test in Sylhet by 328 runs, were in the box seat after racking up 531 in their first innings when six of their top seven batters struck half-centuries.