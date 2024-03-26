Bangladesh bring back Shakib, retain Litton for 2nd Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh have named Shakib Al Hasan in the squad for the second and last Test against Sri Lanka after a gap, while retaining batsman Litton Das despite his poor run.

The ace all-rounder was supposed to miss the entire home series against Sri Lanka, but he has ended his recovery from injury and rest by playing two Dhaka Premier League matches.

The 37-year-old played his last Test against Ireland in April 2023.

He has tacked up 611 runs with an average of 38.18 against Sri Lanka in nine Tests, including one century and four fifties. With the ball, he has taken 38 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls in single innings.

To make room for Shakib, Bangladesh Cricket Board has dropped Towhid Hridoy, who was in for the injured Mushfiqur Rahim.

Litton has been given another chance after a soft dismissal in the first Test that saw him play a poor shot and leave the team in trouble. Bangladesh lost the match by 328 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has an overall good record in Tests, but his performance in Sylhet called into question the decision to include him in the squad.