De Silva, Kamindu fire as Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh in first Test

Kamindu and De Silva stitched together a 173-run partnership on the third day as Sri Lanka made 418 all out, marking only the third time ever that two 150-plus stands had been shared in one test match by the same pair.

Bangladesh lost half their side on Sunday with only 47 on the board - still needing 464 for victory - and folded after a late fightback on the fourth day, with Kasun Rajitha taking 5-56 and Vishwa Fernando claiming 3-36.

Mominul Haque offered resistance with an unbeaten 87 but could not prevent the inevitable.

Earlier in the match, knocks of 102 by Kamindu and De Silva were the outstanding performances on a challenging wicket as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 280 on the opening day.