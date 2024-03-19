    বাংলা

    Former skipper Litton rejoins Bangladesh as squad for first Sri Lanka Test announced

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 March 2024, 06:12 PM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 06:12 PM

    Bangladesh have announced a strong 15-member squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka that will start in Sylhet on Mar 22, with the former captain Litton Das making a comeback.

    The wicketkeeper-batsman missed the previous series against New Zealand after taking a paternity leave.

    He was replaced by Najmul Hossain Shanto at the helm for the series against the Black Caps and the latter was subsequently named captain of all three formats last month.

    This ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka will be Shanto's first assignment with the Test team since he took over as a full-time captain.

    Litton has played 39 Tests and made 2,394 runs at an average of 36.27 so far. He was dropped from the ODI side for the final match against Sri Lanka after a poor run of form.

    Nurul Hasan, who kept wickets in place of Litton in the home Test series against New Zealand, will miss the upcoming series.

    The selectors have added the rookie pacers Nahid Rana and Mushfik Hasan in the 15-men squad ahead of the Test series against the Lankans.

    Senior pacer Ebadot Hossain who missed the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India has not returned to the squad yet.

    The second Test against Sri Lanka will take place in Chattogram from Mar 30.

    Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana.

