Former skipper Litton rejoins Bangladesh as squad for first Sri Lanka Test announced

Bangladesh have announced a strong 15-member squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka that will start in Sylhet on Mar 22, with the former captain Litton Das making a comeback.

The wicketkeeper-batsman missed the previous series against New Zealand after taking a paternity leave.

He was replaced by Najmul Hossain Shanto at the helm for the series against the Black Caps and the latter was subsequently named captain of all three formats last month.

This ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka will be Shanto's first assignment with the Test team since he took over as a full-time captain.

Litton has played 39 Tests and made 2,394 runs at an average of 36.27 so far. He was dropped from the ODI side for the final match against Sri Lanka after a poor run of form.