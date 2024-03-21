Towhid Hridoy destined for Test debut against Sri Lanka as replacement for injured Mushfiqur

Young batsman Towhid Hridoy has received his maiden call up to Bangladesh Test squad ahead of the first match against Sri Lanka where he will replace Mushfiqur Rahim.
The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been ruled out of the Test series with a finger injury.
The selectors have kept faith in Hridoy as he has become an important cog in the ODIs and Twenty20s.
Mushfiqur sustained an injury on his right thumb after being hit by a Taskin Ahmed delivery while keeping during their series-winning victory in the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday.
Although he played the rest of the match after receiving first aid, a fracture was detected later.
Mushfique will start his recovery process in the conservative manner and as a result the experienced batsman will have to stay out of the ground for three to four weeks.
So, he will not play the Test series against the Lankans, Bangladesh team physio Bayejidul Islam said.
Hridoy has scored a total of 913 runs from 14 matches at an average of 48.20 with four half-centuries and three centuries in first class cricket.
He made a 165 off 166 in the last first-class match he played in December. The youngster has also a double hundred in first class cricket.
Bangladesh’ first Test squad against Sri Lanka:
Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan and Nahid Rana