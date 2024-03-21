Towhid Hridoy destined for Test debut against Sri Lanka as replacement for injured Mushfiqur

Young batsman Towhid Hridoy has received his maiden call up to Bangladesh Test squad ahead of the first match against Sri Lanka where he will replace Mushfiqur Rahim.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has been ruled out of the Test series with a finger injury.

The selectors have kept faith in Hridoy as he has become an important cog in the ODIs and Twenty20s.

Mushfiqur sustained an injury on his right thumb after being hit by a Taskin Ahmed delivery while keeping during their series-winning victory in the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday.

Although he played the rest of the match after receiving first aid, a fracture was detected later.