    বাংলা

    Misfiring Litton dropped from squad for final ODI against Sri Lanka

    Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali replaces him in the squad for the series decider

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2024, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 09:46 AM

    Bangladesh have left Litton Das out of the squad for the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka after a string of poor outings with the bat.

    He has been replaced in the 15-man line up by hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali, who earns his maiden call-up to the ODI team.

    The 26-year-old made his mark in international cricket with a blistering half century in the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He continued his rich vein of form with a swashbuckling 76 off 48 for Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League.

    A century by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto propelled Bangladesh to a six-wicket win over the Lankans in the series opener in Chattogram.

    On Friday, the visitors chased down a target of 287 to draw level. The third and final match will be played in the port city on Monday.

    Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali

    RELATED STORIES
    Shanto century guides Bangladesh to dominant win in first ODI against Sri Lanka
    Shanto guides Tigers to 1-0 lead
    The captain leads his side with a century, with support from veterans Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur
    Rishad shines for Bangladesh, but hat-trick star Thushara’s 5-for seals series for Sri Lanka
    Rishad shines, but Tigers lose series
    His half-century after two wickets help Bangladesh avoid absolute humiliation
    Bangladesh lose last-over T20 thriller to Sri Lanka despite Jaker heroics
    Jaker heroics in vain as Tigers lose SL thriller
    Veteran Mahmudullah also shines with the bat upon return to the format after a gap of one and a half years
    Shakib ruled out of Sri Lanka series, Mahmudullah returns and Aliss gets surprise call-up
    Shakib to miss Sri Lanka series, Mahmudullah returns
    The 27-year-old Aliss has attracted the spectators’ attention with his variety of skills in the ongoing BPL tournament

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman