Misfiring Litton dropped from squad for final ODI against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have left Litton Das out of the squad for the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka after a string of poor outings with the bat.
He has been replaced in the 15-man line up by hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali, who earns his maiden call-up to the ODI team.
The 26-year-old made his mark in international cricket with a blistering half century in the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He continued his rich vein of form with a swashbuckling 76 off 48 for Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League.
A century by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto propelled Bangladesh to a six-wicket win over the Lankans in the series opener in Chattogram.
On Friday, the visitors chased down a target of 287 to draw level. The third and final match will be played in the port city on Monday.
Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali