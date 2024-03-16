Misfiring Litton dropped from squad for final ODI against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have left Litton Das out of the squad for the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka after a string of poor outings with the bat.

He has been replaced in the 15-man line up by hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali, who earns his maiden call-up to the ODI team.

The 26-year-old made his mark in international cricket with a blistering half century in the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He continued his rich vein of form with a swashbuckling 76 off 48 for Abahani in the Dhaka Premier League.