India's hot property against Australia - spinners who can bat

"They are not lower-order (batsmen), let's get that clear," Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said after Saturday's play in Delhi.

"Axar and Ash could easily bat in the top six in a few teams in Test cricket around the world.

"They have a very long top order, let's just say that," said Lyon.

It has been particularly frustrating for Australia to somehow get past the Indian top order only to be thwarted by the tail.

"It's probably been the difference in both games," Australian captain Pat Cummins told reporters after their six-wicket defeat on Sunday.

"It's something we'll look at. It's disappointing – those small margins in both games end up making a pretty big difference."

His India counterpart, Rohit, considers it a "blessing" to have spinners who can contribute crucial runs down the order in low-scoring contests.

"It's a big plus to have your batting go as deep as possible. It is something we've been trying to get for many years," Rohit said.

"It gives you that advantage as well when the bowlers are a little tired after bowling 60-70 overs, these guys come in and play some shots."