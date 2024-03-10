India's spin maestro Ashwin re-invents himself to stay relevant

India's chess great Viswanathan Anand took to social media last week congratulating Ravichandran Ashwin on the cricketer's 100th Test and asking if the spinner fancied a game of chess with him.

The former five-time world chess champion seeking a battle of wits could hardly have picked a more cerebral opponent from the 15 members of the India squad that clinched a 4-1 series victory against England on Saturday.

Ashwin, who finished the series as its leading wicket-taker, is known as a fussy perfectionist, who hates to be predictable and frequently tweaks his action, varies his speed and alters the release point to keep batters guessing.

The off-spinner, who at one point tried leg spin in domestic cricket to expand his repertoire, said a contemporary bowler must constantly re-invent himself to be relevant in the era of video analyses.