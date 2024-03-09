Ashwin dents England top order, India sense big win

India grabbed a handy first innings lead of 259 and then reduced England to 103-5 to stay on course for a comprehensive victory in the fifth and final test on Saturday.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrecked England's top order with a three-wicket burst on day three of the contest and the tourists were staring at their fourth defeat in the series.

England captain Ben Stokes fell on the stroke of lunch with the tourists still 156 runs behind.

Joe Root was batting on 34 but England's lower order will have to bat out of their skin to deny India an innings victory at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.