Shakib, Miraz star as Bangladesh edge India by 1 wicket in low-scoring thriller

India lost 4 wickets for 4 runs, slipping to 156 for 8.



Rahul became Ebadot’s third scalp and Mohammed Siraj was his fourth three balls later, both falling to short deliveries, with India caving inside 41.2 overs.



Adjudged Man of the Match, Miraz said: “Thanks to Allah. I am really excited. Mustafizur and I just thought that we need to believe.



“I just told him to stay calm and play 20 balls. I am really enjoying bowling. The wicket in the morning was a bit tricky, and I enjoyed bowling. This performance is really memorable for me.”



At the post-match ceremony, skipper Litton said: “Very happy. When I was in the dressing room, I was really nervous, but the way Fizz and Miraz batted, I enjoyed it a lot. The bowlers bowled really well at the start.”



“When Shakib and I were batting, we thought we could chase it easily. But when we got out, it got tricky. I had faith on the others but I have no words to describe this feeling. Congratulations to Miraz.”



Indian skipper Rohit said: “It was a very close game. We did very well to come back into the game. We did not bat well. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure till the end.”



“They held their nerves in the backend. If you look back at how we bowled, of course the last few overs, we would have liked to get a wicket. We kept taking wickets all through. It wasn't enough runs.”