Shakib coy on his sister’s name coming up in India betting app case, BCB mum

The name of Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's sister has cropped up in an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate of India in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case.

Both Shakib and Bangladesh Cricket Board, however, have declined to comment on the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate has recently arrested Girish Talreja and Suraj Chokhani, said to be close associates of Hari Shankar Tibrewal, a Dubai-based hawala operator and one of the promoters of Mahadev app, the India Today newspaper reported.

Citing a statement released by the agency on Friday, the newspaper said it had conducted raids on Tibrewal's premises. The raids revealed that he owned and operated one of the illegal betting websites, namely 'skyexchange'.

Through his Dubai-based entities, he had been investing the betting proceeds in the Indian Stock Market by way of the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route.