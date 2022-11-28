Pakistan tour a terrific opportunity for Ahmed, says McCullum

McCullum stressed the importance of bringing teams together in the build-up to a tour, saying it helps develop camaraderie in a squad that frequently separates to play different formats.

"One learning we had from earlier on in the year is that because now the team is very separate to the Twenty20 set up," McCullum said.

"A lot of our guys go off and they do their own thing, so if we're asking these guys to push the boundaries, then we need to get them together a bit earlier.

"A lot of that is not to do with cricket but breaking down those barriers, spending time socially, playing golf or at the pool. Once you have spent a couple of days together, you can put the graft in and start ticking off the skill side of things."

England's first match against Pakistan begins on Thursday in Rawalpindi.