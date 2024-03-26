CTTC chief denies IS India head Farooqi was in Bangladesh

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC Unit has dismissed media reports that the head of India’s Islamic State wing Haris Farooqi had been in Bangladesh.

CTTC chief Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said on Monday that the suspected terrorists recently arrested in India had never been in Bangladesh.

“This is my clear statement regarding reports of their arrest on their way to India from Bangladesh or their staying in Bangladesh that the environment in Bangladesh does not allow any militants. They don’t have any hideout here,” he said.