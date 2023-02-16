Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup

A member of the Bangladesh women's cricket squad has reported a spot-fixing approach at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, the country's board said.

The player had reported the incident to the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU), Shafiul Alam Nadel, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing, told the Daily Star newspaper.

"Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU.

"We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it."

Spot-fixing refers to manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.