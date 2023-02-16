    বাংলা

    Bangladesh cricketer reports fixing approach at Women's T20 World Cup

    ICC's anti-corruption unit will look into the matter now

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 01:01 PM

    A member of the Bangladesh women's cricket squad has reported a spot-fixing approach at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa, the country's board said.

    The player had reported the incident to the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit (ACU), Shafiul Alam Nadel, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board women's wing, told the Daily Star newspaper.

    "Now, the rest will be dealt with by the ACU.

    "We do not have jurisdiction over these matters as it will be looked into by ACU. But, yes, we are aware of it."

    Spot-fixing refers to manipulation of part of a game to deliver a given outcome for betting purposes.

    A Dhaka-based television channel has shared an audio conversation in which the player was approached, according to media reports.

    The ICC and BCB were not immediately available for comment.

    BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the incident was "very sensitive".

    "Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts," Chowdhury said.

    "If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol."

    The tournament finishes on Feb 26.

    RELATED STORIES
    England's Harry Brook walks off the field after his dismissal in the third Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on December 18, 2022.
    England in command of first Test as 'Bazball' hits New Zealand
    New Zealand were in trouble at 37 for 3 at stumps in reply to England’s declared first innings total of 325
    India's Cheteshwar Pujara in action during the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, Britain on September 4, 2021.
    Slow but steady, Pujara constructs another Test hundred
    It has been a rollercoaster journey for the 35-year-old, whose batting, built around a watertight defence, is something of an anachronism
    Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies - Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain - July 12, 2020 West Indies' Shai Hope in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    Hope and Powell split Windies white-ball captaincy
    The new captains will begin their tenures next month in the limited-overs leg of their South Africa tour, which also features two Tests
    File photo: Mitchell Starc
    Starc optimistic on playing in second Test against India
    The tourists lost by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on a slow wicket in Nagpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher