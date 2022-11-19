Steely Smith sees Australia to series win against England

A battling 94 from Steve Smith saw Australia to a series win against England with a game to spare after a 72-run victory in the second one-day international in Sydney on Saturday.

Both sides rested their captains, with Moeen Ali deputising for Joss Butler, while Josh Hazelwood was the surprise pick to lead Australia with Pat Cummins sitting out.

After Hazelwood won the toss and elected to bat, two early wickets brought Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (58) to the crease.

The pair put on 101 before Labuschagne departed with a top edge to mid-off trying to sweep Adil Rashid.