    Teenager Endrick gives Brazil 1-0 win over England

    The 17-year-old prodigy's second-half strike, his first for Brazil, made him the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2024, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 06:04 AM

    Seventeen-year-old prodigy Endrick scored his first goal for Brazil to give the struggling South Americans a 1-0 win over England at Wembley in coach Dorival Junior’s first match in charge.

    Substitute Endrick, who is due to join Real Madrid from Palmeiras, struck in the 80th minute when he tapped into an empty net after England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry a shot from Vinicius Jr.

    The goal meant he became the youngest male player - at 17 years and 246 days - to score an international goal at Wembley.

    "It's a unique feeling. I'm still processing it," Endrick told Brazil's Globo television. "I'm not much of a crier, I'm holding back, but it's something unique and I'm very happy."

    The South Americans, who have struggled in their World Cup qualifiers and gave debuts to five players in their starting 11 due to injuries to key players, created most of the best chances including Lucas Paqueta hitting the post in the 35th minute.

    England, themselves missing captain Harry Kane and other regulars, barely tested Bento who was making his first appearance for Brazil in goal, despite coach Gareth Southgate opting for an attacking line-up as he prepared for Euro 2024.

    Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, leading the attack in Kane's absence, struggled to make an impact and England's best opportunities fell to Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

    The match appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Endrick's breakthrough. The teenager came close to scoring again in the dying seconds when he was through on goal but Pickford saved with his feet.

    Real trumped other top clubs, including Paris St Germain, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, who were chasing the young Brazilian before he signed a deal with the Spanish side in late 2022 which will see him move to Madrid in July, reports said.

    Southgate said "it was a brilliant moment" for Endrick but said his defenders had failed to deal with the danger.

    He said he was happy with his team's performance overall, especially from the players who stepped up to replace England's more regular starters.

    "The difference in the end was one moment really, and that is the ruthlessness of football at this level," Southgate told reporters.

    Asked about Kane's injury, the England coach said he would not recover in time for Tuesday's friendly against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday. Brazil face Spain in Madrid on the same day.

