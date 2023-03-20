Bangladesh bat first with eyes on series win against Ireland in second ODI

Ireland won the toss and chose to field first in the second ODI against Bangladesh who are seeking to seal the series in Sylhet with a match to spare.
Bangladesh rested seamer Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with Hasan Mahmud while Ireland handed Mathew Humphreys a debut in the place of Gareth Delaney at Sylhet International Stadium on Monday.
The Tigers thumped the visitors by 183 runs in the opener to record their win by highest margin in ODIs after racking up 338 runs, their highest total in the format.
Teams:
Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Towhid Hridoy, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Ebadot Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andrew Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Matthew Humphreys 11 Graham Hume